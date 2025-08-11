Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,578 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 68,246 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 47,302 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 20,313 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 128,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,691,000 after buying an additional 13,351 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $204,421,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,413,853 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,383,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,764 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $65.49 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $83.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.58. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $43.56 and a 52 week high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%. The company had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.70 per share, with a total value of $100,009.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 12,007 shares in the company, valued at $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.11.

View Our Latest Analysis on CVS Health

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.