Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Acquires 160,836 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 118.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,836 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.62% of StoneX Group worth $22,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneX Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,881,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,068,000 after acquiring an additional 976,587 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,593,000 after buying an additional 193,921 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in StoneX Group during the 1st quarter valued at $64,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,372,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in StoneX Group by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 569,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 197,927 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 10,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $902,723.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 43,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,786,178.86. This trade represents a 19.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 115,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,111,904. The trade was a 0.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,430 shares of company stock worth $6,582,552 over the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Price Performance

Shares of SNEX opened at $89.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.92. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $100.40.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

