Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Wall Street Zen

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Montauk Renewables from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th.

Montauk Renewables Trading Down 9.2%

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.59. Montauk Renewables has a twelve month low of $1.68 and a twelve month high of $6.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $251.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.50 and a beta of 0.07.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.05). Montauk Renewables had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $45.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. Research analysts forecast that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 280,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 54,349 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 71,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 24,561 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 618,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 61.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 16.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

