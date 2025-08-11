Mizuho Securities USA LLC Takes $2.79 Million Position in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,791,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.96% of Launch One Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,507,000.

Get Launch One Acquisition alerts:

Launch One Acquisition Stock Down 0.2%

NASDAQ:LPAA opened at $10.42 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

About Launch One Acquisition

Launch One Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Launch One Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Launch One Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Launch One Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.