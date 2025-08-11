Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 9,780 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,780 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 16.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Fiduciary Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $2,373,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 22.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kroger by 272.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total value of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,274.40. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yael Cosset sold 71,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $5,234,251.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 139,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,224,222.76. This trade represents a 33.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,948 shares of company stock worth $14,422,926 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KR shares. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Melius Research raised shares of Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Melius raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Kroger from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.16.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $74.69. The stock has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.98.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $45.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Kroger Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Stories

