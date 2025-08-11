Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 3,493 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC cut its stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 86,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO opened at $93.71 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.38 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 6.72, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.29%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In related news, Director Bronislaw Edmund Masojada acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $91,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,200. This trade represents a 25.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Krump acquired 2,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $93.31 per share, for a total transaction of $249,884.18. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,488.43. This represents a 100.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $122.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $127.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.23.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

