Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 239,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $428,000. Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,537,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,562,000.

Get Cantor Equity Partners alerts:

Cantor Equity Partners Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:CEPO opened at $10.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $16.50.

Cantor Equity Partners Company Profile

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantor Equity Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.