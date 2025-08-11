Mizuho Securities USA LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,318 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $3,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Public Storage Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $281.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $256.60 and a twelve month high of $369.99. The stock has a market cap of $49.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Public Storage from $351.00 to $349.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Public Storage from $328.00 to $309.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.