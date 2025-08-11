Mizuho Securities USA LLC Lowers Position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC decreased its position in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $2,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 146.2% during the first quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group by 123.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 77,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,580,389. This represents a 31.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $128.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.67. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.93 and a 1-year high of $132.09.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 18.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.42.

About The Hartford Insurance Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

