Mizuho Securities USA LLC Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,645,000 after buying an additional 36,112 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,986.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $217.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.53. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.34 and a twelve month high of $245.07. The company has a market cap of $40.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.08, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. This represents a 15.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $98,449.20. Following the sale, the director owned 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,362. The trade was a 11.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 460,792 shares of company stock worth $104,014,443 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TTWO. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

