Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.18% of IDEX worth $24,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEX

In other news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total value of $45,222.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,781.15. This trade represents a 4.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho set a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.71.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IDEX

IDEX Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $158.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.13. IDEX Corporation has a 1 year low of $153.36 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $865.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.88%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.