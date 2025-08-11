Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $20.85 Million Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,326 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.18% of Align Technology worth $20,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 135,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 16,859 shares during the last quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Alapocas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 35,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 10,011 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 29,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 18,973 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 491,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,145,000 after purchasing an additional 122,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 498,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,171,000 after purchasing an additional 32,764 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $139.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $183.04 and a 200-day moving average of $182.01. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.61. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $127.70 and a one year high of $262.87.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 7,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $131.49 per share, for a total transaction of $996,168.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 184,945 shares in the company, valued at $24,318,418.05. This trade represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

