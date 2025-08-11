Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 463,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,675 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $27,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,608,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,040,000 after buying an additional 265,969 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $24,217,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Roblox by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 237,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. TT Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth about $370,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RBLX opened at $128.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.58 and its 200 day moving average is $81.00. The company has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a PE ratio of -90.03 and a beta of 1.63. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 372.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts expect that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 875 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.72, for a total value of $110,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,808,756.48. The trade was a 0.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea L. Wong sold 5,770 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.40, for a total value of $752,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 41,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,462,586.40. The trade was a 12.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,215,535 shares of company stock worth $500,468,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Roblox from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Roblox from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Roblox from $116.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Roblox from $62.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Roblox from $123.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.59.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

