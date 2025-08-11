Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 5,995 Shares of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $28,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 48,700.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total value of $301,205.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 33,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,518.36. This trade represents a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:REG opened at $71.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.87. Regency Centers Corporation has a 12 month low of $63.44 and a 12 month high of $78.18.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $369.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.35 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.00% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regency Centers Corporation will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.78%.

Regency Centers Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

