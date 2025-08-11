Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 11,404 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,291 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,404 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of F5 worth $27,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 954 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in F5 by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 685 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in F5 by 11.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 451 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 134.1% during the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in F5 by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of F5 stock opened at $321.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.48. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.31 and a twelve month high of $334.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on F5 from $304.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FFIV

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 1,800 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.96, for a total value of $514,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,251,360.96. This trade represents a 29.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total value of $400,582.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,545.42. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,097 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.