Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 478,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,368 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $20,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in LKQ by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,470,000 after buying an additional 134,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in LKQ by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter worth about $40,363,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LKQ by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. LKQ Corporation has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.92.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

