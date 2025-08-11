Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 22,270 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,270 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $17,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,187,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,857,000. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE FRT opened at $91.32 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $80.65 and a 12 month high of $118.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%. The firm had revenue of $302.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.9%. This is a boost from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 111.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FRT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.14.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.