Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MCHP. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.58.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.97, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.31. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $82.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.09.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 6.24%. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -535.29%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $112,396.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 34,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $210,472.92. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,302,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,354,940,000 after purchasing an additional 390,269 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,707,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,787,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459,123 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,630,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $805,087,000 after acquiring an additional 152,434 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,842,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,544,000 after acquiring an additional 343,210 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,802,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,040,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076,112 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

