Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC cut its position in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 393 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 15 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,488 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 95.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 34,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,255.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,202.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,189.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,521.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,288.89.

Insider Activity

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

