Meridian Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 31,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Southern by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 151,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 51,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $510,229,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.8% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 116,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Trading Down 0.6%

Southern stock opened at $94.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.95 and its 200-day moving average is $89.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Southern Company has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $96.44. The company has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.38.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 76.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 13,158 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,250,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,897,795. The trade was a 12.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern



The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

