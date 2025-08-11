Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $4,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in DraftKings by 197.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,268 shares in the company, valued at $6,297,524.36. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 105,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $4,707,708.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,300,000. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 642,181 shares of company stock worth $25,550,925. Company insiders own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DKNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on DraftKings from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DraftKings

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $42.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.40. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.29 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of -65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 30.06% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.