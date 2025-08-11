Meridian Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Reddit Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,979 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Reddit were worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkehill Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,735,000. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 930,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,575,000 after buying an additional 208,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Reddit by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,907,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,096,000 after buying an additional 944,847 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,445,000.

In related news, COO Jennifer L. Wong sold 33,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total transaction of $4,735,428.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 1,428,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,862,674.42. This represents a 2.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher Brian Slowe sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $2,559,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 251,373 shares in the company, valued at $24,742,644.39. This represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 510,309 shares of company stock worth $63,881,845. 34.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDDT. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $125.00 target price on Reddit and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Reddit in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reddit from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Reddit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Reddit from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.43.

NYSE:RDDT opened at $215.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 195.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.14. Reddit Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.80 and a 12-month high of $230.41.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $499.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.07 million. Reddit had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Reddit Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

