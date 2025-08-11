Meridian Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 197.4% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $207.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.08. The stock has a market cap of $93.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $209.29.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

