Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 53,224 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,224 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,010,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,156,000 after acquiring an additional 78,291 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 80.1% during the first quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 828,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after buying an additional 368,556 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,959,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

GOVT opened at $22.89 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

