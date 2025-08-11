Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 456 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Down 1.1%

ACN stock opened at $239.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $291.16 and a 200-day moving average of $315.27. Accenture PLC has a fifty-two week low of $238.03 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Accenture from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho set a $348.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. This represents a 13.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,780. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

