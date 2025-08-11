Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Mercury General Corporation (NYSE:MCY – Free Report) by 84.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,354 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Mercury General worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mercury General by 772.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury General in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury General by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 42.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCY shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Mercury General in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Shares of MCY stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.96. Mercury General Corporation has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $80.72.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $2.77. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Mercury General had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercury General Corporation will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mercury General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 11th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, and other coverages.

