Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 936,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,247,000 after acquiring an additional 28,161 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $212,131,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Medpace by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,532,000 after purchasing an additional 114,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Medpace by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 438,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,550,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $434.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $347.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $327.09. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.05 and a twelve month high of $501.30. The company has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.10. Medpace had a return on equity of 67.66% and a net margin of 18.74%. The firm had revenue of $603.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Medpace from $313.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Medpace from $328.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Medpace from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medpace from $270.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.60.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 10,343 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,350. This represents a 22.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.14, for a total value of $3,376,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 57,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,883,050. The trade was a 11.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,788 shares of company stock worth $51,018,354 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

