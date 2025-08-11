McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.27% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $58,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 78,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $70.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $69.13 and a 1-year high of $86.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.68.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

