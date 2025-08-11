Mawson Infrastructure Group (MIGI) to Release Earnings on Monday

Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter.
Mawson Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:MIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 million. Mawson Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 1,083.93% and a negative net margin of 49.12%. On average, analysts expect Mawson Infrastructure Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance
MIGI opened at $0.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 3.71. Mawson Infrastructure Group has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.55.
About Mawson Infrastructure Group
Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc develops and operates digital infrastructure for digital currency on the bitcoin blockchain network in the United States. It engages in digital currency or bitcoin self-mining, customer co-location and related services, and energy markets, as well as operates data center facilities.
