Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Mativ Price Performance
Shares of MATV opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $512.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.73. Mativ has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $19.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.
Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $525.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.00 million. Mativ had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mativ will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Mativ
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 87,526 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 119.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mativ by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mativ in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
About Mativ
Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.
