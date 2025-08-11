Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.14 Million Position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,970 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 17.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,343,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201,717 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,985,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,635,000 after acquiring an additional 110,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at $1,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $98.00 price target on Trade Desk and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

In other news, Director David B. Wells sold 28,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.88, for a total transaction of $2,287,603.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,761.80. The trade was a 29.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk stock opened at $54.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.37. The Trade Desk has a one year low of $42.96 and a one year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

