Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Decreases Stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,351 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,842 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,237,000 after acquiring an additional 160,899 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 71,961.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 229,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,077,000 after acquiring an additional 228,839 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 190,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVCO shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVCO opened at $454.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $427.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.15. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $359.26 and a 12-month high of $549.99.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $556.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.97 million. Cavco Industries had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 8.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

