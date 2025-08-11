Marchex (MCHX) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect Marchex to post earnings of ($0.01) per share and revenue of $12.44 million for the quarter.

Marchex Stock Performance

Marchex stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marchex

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marchex stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,657 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc, a conversation intelligence company, provides conversational analytics and related solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include Marketing Edge that identifies which campaigns and channels are driving inbound conversations, evaluates what happens during those conversations, and closes the sales loop by connecting converted sales to marketing driven leads; Sonar Business Text Messaging, an artificial intelligence (AI) empowered intelligent workflow enabled mobile messaging solution that enables operations, sales, and marketing teams to communicate personally with field staff, prospects, and customers; Marchex Platform Services, a robust API-based conversation intelligence product that allows executives, sales, customer engagement, and marketing teams to apply Marchex AI to most any calls, regardless of communication platform, in order to identify actionable insights from conversations with their customers; Spotlight, an AI conversation analytics product for multi-location businesses; and Engage, a solution that provides locations with applications to enhance their overall performance.

Featured Stories

