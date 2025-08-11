Mainsail Asset Management LLC Sells 5,629 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,629 shares during the quarter. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,291,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 234,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 40,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000.

NYSEARCA AVDE opened at $75.82 on Monday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.56 and a 12-month high of $76.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

