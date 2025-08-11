Mainsail Asset Management LLC Has $4.29 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mainsail Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 2.9% of Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mainsail Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4%

VBK opened at $278.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $277.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.60. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $214.77 and a 52 week high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

