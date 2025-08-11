Maia Wealth LLC Sells 21,846 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Maia Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,846 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 25,386 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 207.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 193,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 129,278 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6%

SCHX opened at $25.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $25.35.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

