Maia Wealth LLC Buys 14,537 Shares of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB)

Maia Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (NYSEARCA:FTCB – Free Report) by 41.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000.

Shares of FTCB stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.85.

The First Trust Core Investment Grade ETF (FTCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities of various maturities from around the world, including emerging markets.

