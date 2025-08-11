Maia Wealth LLC Acquires 5,589 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,631,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481,369 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 156.6% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,245,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,376,000 after buying an additional 2,591,040 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $45,510,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,436,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,011,000 after buying an additional 1,704,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 266.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,908,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,320,000 after buying an additional 1,386,958 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $23.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average of $22.98. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.43 and a 1-year high of $24.15.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

