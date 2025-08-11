Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. On average, analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Magic Software Enterprises stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. ( NASDAQ:MGIC Free Report ) by 126.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,028 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Magic Software Enterprises worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

