Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter.
Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.80 million. On average, analysts expect Magic Software Enterprises to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Magic Software Enterprises Trading Down 0.7%
Magic Software Enterprises stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.04 million, a P/E ratio of 26.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.
Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud-based services in Israel and internationally. Its Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.
