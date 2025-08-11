Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC) Receives $19.26 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Macerich Company (The) (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.2615.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Macerich from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Macerich in a research report on Friday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Macerich from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th.

Get Macerich alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MAC

Macerich Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of MAC stock opened at $16.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Macerich has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 2.22.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.61 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 12.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Macerich will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Macerich Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -158.14%.

Institutional Trading of Macerich

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $450,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Macerich in the 4th quarter valued at $4,876,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in Macerich by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 74,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Macerich by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,573,000 after buying an additional 574,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.