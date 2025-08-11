M-tron Industries (MPTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

M-tron Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share and revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter.

M-tron Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MPTI opened at $43.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.31 million, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.69. M-tron Industries has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M-tron Industries news, President William Arnold Drafts purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the purchase, the president owned 11,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,824. This represents a 9.99% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M-tron Industries

About M-tron Industries

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M-tron Industries stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in M-tron Industries, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:MPTI Free Report ) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of M-tron Industries worth $435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 23.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M-tron Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include radio frequency, microwave, and millimeter wave filters; cavity, crystal, ceramic, lumped element, and switched filters; high frequency and performance OCXOs, integrated PLL OCXOs, TCXOs, VCXOs, and low jitter and harsh environment oscillators; crystal resonators, integrated microwave assemblies; and solid-state power amplifier products.

