Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Makes New $75,000 Investment in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Radius Recycling, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,499,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,039,000 after purchasing an additional 377,212 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Recycling during the 1st quarter worth about $27,208,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 689,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 58,353 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 175,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Radius Recycling by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 342,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 210,561 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radius Recycling Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDUS opened at $30.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $846 million, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. Radius Recycling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $30.04.

Radius Recycling Dividend Announcement

Radius Recycling ( NASDAQ:RDUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $726.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.30 million. Radius Recycling had a negative return on equity of 15.73% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Radius Recycling, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Radius Recycling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Radius Recycling in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Radius Recycling Profile

Radius Recycling, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

