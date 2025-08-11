Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires New Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,670,000 after buying an additional 15,769 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 75.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (up previously from $74.00) on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $1,581,972.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,105.22. The trade was a 18.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock opened at $70.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.73. A. O. Smith Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.83 and a 52 week high of $92.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 28.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 37.88%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

