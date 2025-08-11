Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 14,788 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 117.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,351 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,788 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corning by 2.2% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 39,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,825,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $104,789,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of Corning by 17.0% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 36,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Corning by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 8,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP Michael Paul O’day sold 14,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $927,854.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,933.48. This represents a 29.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $877,026.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,520.48. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,484 shares of company stock valued at $12,813,804. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Corning from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Corning Stock Up 1.7%

GLW opened at $65.84 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Stories

