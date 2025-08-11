Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,772 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $958,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $425.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $99.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $456.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $458.12. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12-month low of $410.11 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 74.32%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.