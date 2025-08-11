Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 5,613 Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,613 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $7,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 12,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $57.57 on Monday. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

