Linscomb Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of F5 by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of F5 by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,470 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of F5 by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,635 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,623,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on F5 from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered F5 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

F5 Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of F5 stock opened at $321.77 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.31 and a twelve month high of $334.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $298.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.64 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.14, for a total transaction of $400,582.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,942,545.42. This represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total transaction of $417,206.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,101.27. The trade was a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,519 shares of company stock valued at $2,520,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

