Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $3.84 Million Stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,094 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned 0.10% of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF worth $3,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,862,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,728,000 after acquiring an additional 39,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,474,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,069,000 after acquiring an additional 28,511 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,126,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,010,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 24.0% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 859,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,259,000 after acquiring an additional 166,208 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMM stock opened at $61.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $65.18.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

