Linscomb Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $114.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73. The stock has a market cap of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.39 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

