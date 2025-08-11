Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 9,635 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 350,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,635 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $7,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PAGP. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 233.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 2,252.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of PAGP stock opened at $19.24 on Monday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.67.

Plains GP Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 205.41%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PAGP shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Plains GP

About Plains GP

(Free Report)

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.